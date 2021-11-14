Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Precigen has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 725,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,495 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Precigen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Precigen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Precigen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

