Presearch (PRE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $105.05 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

