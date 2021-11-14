Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

PBH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. 158,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,020. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

