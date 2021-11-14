Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $64,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $7,977,119. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of EXP opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

