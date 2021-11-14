Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180,208 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.93% of uniQure worth $55,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 104.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

