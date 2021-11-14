Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $57,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

