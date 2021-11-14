Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $59.88 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.47% of Patrick Industries worth $59,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of PATK opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.95%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $2,473,980. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

