PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE 1-Day Volume Tops $146,188.00 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $146,188.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,299.94 or 0.99959252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.13 or 0.07048660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

