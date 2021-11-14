PRIZM (PZM) Price Down 10.1% This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $19,347.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002063 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000127 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,499,894 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

