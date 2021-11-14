Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman Sells 20,040 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04.

Shares of PCOR opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

