Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $453.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.86.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

