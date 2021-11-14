Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total value of $28,040,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,268,064 shares of company stock worth $796,108,831 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $340.89 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average is $343.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

