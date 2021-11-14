Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,005 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $371.23 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $238.09 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.