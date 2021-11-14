Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.
PGNY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. 426,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $40,840,008 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
