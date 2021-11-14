Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

PGNY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. 426,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,585 shares of company stock worth $40,840,008 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

