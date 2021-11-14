Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 426,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,800. Progyny has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,585 shares of company stock worth $40,840,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

