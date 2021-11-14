Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.