Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
Shares of RXDX stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $38.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
