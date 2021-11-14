ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Stock Position Increased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up 5.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,419 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at about $14,115,000. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 228,387 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 111.5% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.