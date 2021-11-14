ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by Savior LLC

Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 491.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 3.5% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

QLD stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $91.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

