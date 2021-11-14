ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 116.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,439 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $18,458,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 115.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 591,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 221,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 398,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 191,387 shares during the last quarter.

UWM stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

