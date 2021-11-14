Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Popular worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $85.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,452 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

