Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,502.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

