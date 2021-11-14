Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Ellington Financial worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 285.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFC stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

