Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $191.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.65 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

