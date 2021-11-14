PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Announces Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2273 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $13.46 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.