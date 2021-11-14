PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

