Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €119.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.78 ($135.04).

Shares of PUM opened at €111.30 ($130.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is €102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.03. Puma has a 1 year low of €78.72 ($92.61) and a 1 year high of €113.35 ($133.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

