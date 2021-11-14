Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 399,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Vontier by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

