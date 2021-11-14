Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $241.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

