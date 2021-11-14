Pundi X[new] Reaches Market Capitalization of $384.90 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $384.90 million and $25.81 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,204.06 or 1.00547638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.97 or 0.07142715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.