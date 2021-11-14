PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $9.51 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.
In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
