PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $9.51 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureCycle Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 2,225.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

