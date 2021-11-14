Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

