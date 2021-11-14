Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. Cabot has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 439,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

