Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after acquiring an additional 202,056 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 227,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

