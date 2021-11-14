QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report sales of $526.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.80 million and the highest is $537.10 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

QGEN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. 824,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

