QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday.

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

