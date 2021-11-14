Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.
A number of research firms have commented on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
