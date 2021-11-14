Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Rackspace Technology worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.