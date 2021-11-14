Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Radius Global Infrastructure traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 5977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

