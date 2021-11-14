Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Radware also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.810 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

RDWR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 344,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radware stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

