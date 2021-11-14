Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 1,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.