Raymond James Boosts Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$4.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pipestone Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

