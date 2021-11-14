Raymond James Increases Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $62.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

VCYT opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 166.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 154,052 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

