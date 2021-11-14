Raymond James Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $40.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 163,561 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 25.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 54.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 106.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.