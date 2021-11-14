Raymond James Raises BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $43.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on BRP. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.
NYSE:BRP opened at $40.86 on Thursday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.30 and a beta of 1.53.
In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
