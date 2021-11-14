Raymond James Raises BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $43.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRP. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:BRP opened at $40.86 on Thursday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.30 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

