Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Emera (TSE:EMA)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.73.

Emera stock opened at C$58.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

