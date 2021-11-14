Raymond James Reiterates “$14.50” Price Target for Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) has been given a $14.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNA. HSBC began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $12.90 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $141,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

