RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of RCMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

