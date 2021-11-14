Realio Network Price Tops $1.61 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $995,283.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00071942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,783.49 or 0.99994107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.99 or 0.07107856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

