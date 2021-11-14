Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,526,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $563.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.54. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $371.58 and a twelve month high of $565.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.25.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

