Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,153 shares of company stock worth $49,699,748 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $566.83 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $586.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

