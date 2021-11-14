Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $631.20 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,845 shares of company stock valued at $155,980,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

